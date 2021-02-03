Totally Hip Technologies (CVE:THP) Stock Price Up 20%

Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (CVE:THP)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$11.04 million and a PE ratio of -90.00.

About Totally Hip Technologies (CVE:THP)

Totally Hip Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the development of convergent media technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

