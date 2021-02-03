Tornado (TCORE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $831,043.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Tornado has a total market cap of $388,832.53 and $831,043.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $64.81 or 0.00176435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00139707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00245846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00062742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00038127 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

