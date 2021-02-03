Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 8.4%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 39,254,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 45,865,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a market cap of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,471,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

