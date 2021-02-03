TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $337,495.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,563.13 or 0.99929370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002551 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,936,068 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

