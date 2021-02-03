TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$148.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.
X has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,230. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$125.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$131.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
