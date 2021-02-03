TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$148.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,230. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$125.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$131.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.40. The firm had revenue of C$207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.2452253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

