Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.58. Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 9,424,020 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £41.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

In related news, insider Trevor Phillips bought 2,777,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £1,499,995.80 ($1,959,754.12).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

