Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Trading Up 1.3%

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 7,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 12,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

