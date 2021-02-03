Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,370,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 27,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,242,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

TLRY traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. 1,474,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,722,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

