ThoreNext (THX) Market Cap Tops $8.81 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One ThoreNext coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $2,404.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.77 or 0.00840989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.77 or 0.04628348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext (THX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

