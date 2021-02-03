TheStreet Upgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to “C-“

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

