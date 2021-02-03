TheStreet Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The company had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.70%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

