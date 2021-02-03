ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 755,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THMO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ThermoGenesis stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.11. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 495.98% and a negative net margin of 184.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Equities analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

