Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.97). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 365,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,412. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.