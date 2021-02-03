Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.97). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 365,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,412. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

