TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Up 6.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.75. 17,659,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 8,705,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

