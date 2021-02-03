The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.55

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 1360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 344,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

