The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,670,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,560,000 after buying an additional 345,826 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 104,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,652. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

