The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

