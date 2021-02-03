The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.52 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $710.54 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $726.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

