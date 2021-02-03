The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at B. Riley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.