The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

