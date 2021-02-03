The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 390.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The Merchants Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a market capitalization of £532.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.
About The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L)
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.