The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 390.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The Merchants Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a market capitalization of £532.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.

About The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

