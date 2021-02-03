The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,680,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 18,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 222,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,594. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

