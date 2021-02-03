The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Raised by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.36. 18,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

