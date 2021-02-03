The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,010 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) received a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock traded down GBX 48.21 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,319.79 ($17.24). 9,750,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,373.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,441.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have purchased 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

