The First of Long Island Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $417.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.