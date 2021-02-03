The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.16

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.16 and last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 21895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,253,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $401,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,895 shares of company stock worth $11,880,649. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

