The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.89. 254,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 146,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the period. The Dixie Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 8.33% of The Dixie Group worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.