The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,399,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises 7.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $286,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,927,000 after buying an additional 840,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after buying an additional 1,330,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,229,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

