The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $445.00

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.59), with a volume of 12541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25.

Get The Character Group plc (CCT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group plc (CCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group plc (CCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.