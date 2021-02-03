The Bank of Princeton Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

