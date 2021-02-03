The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.25. 57,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

