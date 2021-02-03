The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $69,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Allstate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

