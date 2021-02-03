Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Thales stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

Thales Company Profile

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.