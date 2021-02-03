Tezos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $449.99 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Tezos has a market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $449.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos token can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00008340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 758,797,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.