Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 568,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 551,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Get Teucrium Wheat alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.