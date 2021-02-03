TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 887,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,616.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

