Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock opened at GBX 246.16 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.46. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a GBX 50.93 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

