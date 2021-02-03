Terracoin Price Up 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $378,182.80 and $527.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,646.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.50 or 0.01188363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.00500072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00036473 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

