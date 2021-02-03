TenX (PAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.92 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. TenX has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $29.92 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TenX has traded up 79% against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00067939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00896358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.28 or 0.04682460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014870 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,465,687 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

