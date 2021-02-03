Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.03 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 80,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

