Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.81 million.Tenable also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.26-0.30 EPS.

Shares of TENB traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,780. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.92.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

