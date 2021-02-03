Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,034.00

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,034 ($13.51) and last traded at GBX 1,034 ($13.51), with a volume of 100303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The company has a current ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 29.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 969.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 883.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.99%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

