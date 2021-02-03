TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.56

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $26.76. TELUS Co. (T.TO) shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 3,377,628 shares trading hands.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2390666 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

