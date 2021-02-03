Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

