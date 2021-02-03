TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by Cowen from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEL. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TEL opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,788 shares of company stock worth $21,870,292. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

