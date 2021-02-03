TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

TEL stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,788 shares of company stock worth $21,870,292 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

