TD Securities Lowers Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$26.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AC. Cormark lifted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.07.

TSE:AC opened at C$21.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$48.06.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

