Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

NASDAQ TAYD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.