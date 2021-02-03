Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

