Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.97. 95,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.69. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

